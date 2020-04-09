Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-9-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Sunny and hot today with near record highs. A cold front moves through by early evening. This will bring in much cooler and drier air tonight. Upper level moisture quickly moves in Friday morning with a very slight chance for a shower through Noon. High pressure builds over the area Friday into Saturday with below average temps. We'll see plenty of sun Friday afternoon and Saturday. Clouds return Easter Sunday and as low pressure passes to our west. This will bring a warm front through the area Sunday followed by a cold front Monday morning. Monday morning is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as strong to severe storms are possible through Noon. Another cold front moves in Tuesday and stalls to our east and south. Low pressure may develop along this front and bring more rain Wednesday.