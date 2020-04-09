Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-9-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Sunny and hot today with near record highs. A cold front moves through by early evening. This will bring in much cooler and drier air tonight. Upper level moisture quickly moves in Friday morning with a very slight chance for a shower through Noon. High pressure builds over the area Friday into Saturday with below average temps. We'll see plenty of sun Friday afternoon and Saturday. Clouds return Easter Sunday and as low pressure passes to our west. This will bring a warm front through the area Sunday followed by a cold front Monday morning. Monday morning is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as strong to severe storms are possible through Noon. Another cold front moves in Tuesday and stalls to our east and south. Low pressure may develop along this front and bring more rain Wednesday.
Today will be sunny and hot, highs 88-90. Record high is 91.
Tonight will be clear early then increasing clouds by daybreak, lows 58-62.
Friday will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers until Noon, then clearing. Highs 68-74.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and possible storms, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the upper 60s. Storms may be severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Monday will be cloudy with showers and storms through Noon. Storms may be severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Afternoon sun and clouds, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows near 60.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.