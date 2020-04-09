Easter Mass to be streamed, replayed on WTOC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Sunday is Easter. With the current pandemic situation, Mass and other church services are going to be different this year.
Easter Mass usually fills the seats at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Savannah. This year, all those seats will be empty.
Still, the cathedral isn't letting this stop them from worshipping together on this sacred holiday. Instead, they will be joining virtually.
"And it's so strange that a thousand seat church has no one in the pews. And thanks to technology, we're able to live stream the masses and the services from the Cathedral and we are connecting with our parishioners and with Catholics throughout the diocese, which is a great thing,” Father Gerry Schreck said.
You will be able to watch mass at the Cathedral on WTOC. A taped replay will be available at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
