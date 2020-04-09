Effingham EMA finding new ways to get needed supplies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Counties across the Coastal Empire are having to adapt their approach to make sure they can get necessary equipment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In Effingham County they are making things work in a new way to prepare for what may come.
“The key is you can’t get things today a lot of stuff that’s coming to us is coming from other parts of the country,” said Clinton Hodges, Effingham County EMA Director and Fire Chief. “So, we have to look out 7-10 days because it’s taking that long just for some of this stuff to get here.”
Effingham County’s EMA Director Clinton Hodges says they are as prepared as possible for the pandemic that’s threatening the nation. He says they are regularly talking with neighboring communities about their plans and looking at the latest data available.
One of the biggest challenges for Effingham EMA has been getting proper PPE like masks, gloves gowns and more. Hodges says they’ve been able to get a small portion of PPE from the national stockpile, but most of their supplies are coming from private vendors.
“We’re having to use some unusual supply chains,” explained Clinton Hodges, Effingham County EMA Director. “We had some local vendors that don’t necessarily specialize in this, but they’ve been able to get it so instead of going through our normal companies a lot of those are sold out so we’re having to use some different means.”
While they are preparing for whatever might come, Effingham leaders ask the community to follow the governors orders and practice social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.