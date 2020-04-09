First Alert Weather Academy: Anatomy of Lightning

Step 1
The stepped leader:
A typical cloud to ground lightning strike initiates inside the storm. Under the influences of the electric field between the cloud and the ground, a very faint, negatively charged channel called a "stepped leader" emerges from the storm base and propagates toward the ground in a series of steps about 160 feet (50 meters) in length and 1 microsecond (0.000001 seconds) in duration.
Step 2
Streamers:
As the stepped leader approaches the ground, its strong, negative charge repels all negative charge within the immediate strike zone of the earth's surface, while attracting vast amounts of positive charge. The influx of positive charge into the strike zone is so strong that the stepped leader actually induces electric channels up from the ground known as "streamers".
Step 3
Connection is made with the ground.
The electric potential of the stepped leader is connected to the ground and the negative charge starts flowing DOWN the established channel.
Step 4
An electric current wave, called a "return stroke", then shoots UP the channel producing a brilliant pulse. It only takes the current about 1 microsecond to reach its peak value, which averages around 30,000 amperes.
This "return stroke" is more than 99% of a lightning bolt's luminosity and is what we see as lightning. The stroke actually travels FROM the ground INTO the cloud, but because the strike takes place so quickly, to the unaided eye is appears the opposite is true.
Step 5
The return stroke, what we see when lightning flashes. Dart leader generally uses the same channel created by the stepped leader.
An electric current wave, called a "return stroke", shoots UP the channel as a brilliant pulse. Behind the wave front, electric charge flows up the channel and produces a ground current. It takes the current about 1 microsecond to reach its peak value, which averages around 30,000 amperes.
The "return stroke" produces more than 99% of a lightning bolt's luminosity and is what we see as lightning.
After the return stroke ceases flowing up the channel, there is a pause of about 20 to 50 milliseconds. After that, if enough charge is still available within the cloud, another leader can propagate down to the ground. This leader is called a "dart leader" because it uses the channel already established by the stepped leader and therefore has a continuous path.
Dart leaders give lightning its flickering appearance and normally are not branched like the initial stepped leader.
