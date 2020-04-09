Georgia state leaders learn lessons abroad in COVID-19 hot spots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Convention Center is the kind of building state leaders could consider standing up a make-shift medical facility to help keep local hospitals from being overrun during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State leaders tell WTOC they aren’t ruling anything out, and they are adjusting as needed, just like other state governments around the country in certain hot spots.
Georgia’s Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John F. King is on the front lines of the COVID-19 response right now, working through his role in the military as a 2-Star Major General with the Army National Guard to oversee the transformation of facilities like convention centers into medical field hospitals to take care of thousands of patients.
While in areas hard-hit by the coronavirus like New Jersey and New Orleans, Commissioner King has been able to see what works well when it comes to setting up these facilities.
“I think of myself as the deep scout for Georgia, going to New Orleans, going to New Jersey and reporting back what I’m seeing and what I’m doing for our team back in Georgia," said Commissioner King.
King has also been in close contact with insurance providers over the past month as the COVID-19 crisis has intensified.
“It is absolutely our task and purpose to make sure that no Georgian gets left behind. And I know there’s an incredible amount of stress, especially when it comes to health care. So we’re putting a lot of focus on making sure that we…we’ve directed insurance companies not to dis-enroll anybody for lack of payment, especially if they lose their job.”
Commissioner King added he’s also been in talks just in the last 24-hours with insurance agencies, in particular auto insurance, who will be announcing discounts.
The Commissioner didn’t name any particular company with regard to auto insurance discounts, but pointed out, they’ll be coming because there are fewer people on the roads.
“We’re going to get through this all together. I do not worry about the grit of Georgians to get through this. We’ve gone through tough times before, and we’ll get through this," said King.
