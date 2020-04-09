Historic level of unemployment claims in S.C.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - In the last few weeks, millions of Americans have applied for unemployment benefits. For some residents in South Carolina, it’s a long waiting game.
"I realize that the employment website is overwhelmed but I feel like we are also overwhelmed. And I was really counting on not just the one week, but the whole three weeks that I filed. And so, it's a little scary and I don't really know exactly what I'm going to do but I think that I am in the same boat as a lot of other people,” Bluffton resident Jessica Brinsa said. "It's difficult right now because there are so many people trying to do the same thing that I am. "
Brinsa is just one of over 85,000 South Carolinians that applied for unemployment last week
"It took me about two or three days to actually get to the site. A lot of error pages were popping up,” Brinsa said.
A massive influx of claims means applicants have seen major delays in receiving claims.
"There is no direction. And I couldn't get a hold of anyone in the unemployment line,” she said.
Unemployment claims in South Carolina have skyrocketed. Last week over 85,000 residents applied. That's up 31 percent from the week before. And up over 4,000 percent from last month, when only 1,996 people filed claims.
For comparison, at South Carolina's highest rate of unemployment claims during the Great Recession only 22,000 people applied.
Brinsa first applied March 19. She did not get her first payment until this week.
"So, this is my third week certifying. And I woke up Monday morning and I had one payment for unemployment in my account,” she said.
In South Carolina, employers can file for their workers, or individuals can file and prove they are searching for work. The influx has slowed down the process for everyone, despite the urgent need for relief.
"I mean, it's frustrating because our bills haven't stopped coming in. I have a 2-year-old son and now he is home with me 24/7. So that is more meals that I have to make,” Brinsa said.
The state office was contacted about the unemployment claims but WTOC has not received an answer yet.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.