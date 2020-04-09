How to Organize Like a Pro

“Most people’s linen closets are very ignored, so if that’s something you want to tackle. I would put everything out and make what I call a ‘pallet’ at my house. And it’s just a pallet of blanket and sheets and pillows, and we make it like a movie night. Because you’re always going to have to take everything out. So at the end of that, you can sort everything out, fold it and put it back in different sections so like queen, king, twin, whatever it is. So that’s a fun one," Turk said. "I mean a real easy one is like Legos or blocks, anything that has like a fun color to it that you can sort. Kids love that kind of stuff, and it’s also kind of a learning experience if you have a pre-schooler or younger. So things like that, it’s like really simple. I think I never want to make it overwhelming for people, so I think it’s really important to just keep it simple. If it doesn’t work for your kids, move on.”