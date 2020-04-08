How to Protect Yourself Against Scams During COVID-19

“With the government talking about sending checks to everyone, those are definitely a thing that’s going on. You know, people are calling and saying ‘We have your money. All we need is your bank account,’ and now they’ve got your information," Asaro said. "We’re getting information from scamtracker that people are buying these face masks paying the fees, one lady actually payed $200 for one product, and are receiving nothing. So you’re just basically sending them money and you’re not receiving any products. And then the other side to that is the miracle cures. They’re no US food and drug administration approved vaccines or preventative drugs at this time.”