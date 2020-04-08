How to Protect Yourself Against Scams During COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -This pandemic is causing anxiety for many of us right now, but consumer experts warn that scammers are looking to take advantage of that fear.
Michelle Asaro serves as the VP of operations for the Better Business Bureau Chamber serving Jacksonville and southeast Georgia.
She says the most common scams right now try to convince you to buy a face masks or so-called “cure products” and vaccines.
“With the government talking about sending checks to everyone, those are definitely a thing that’s going on. You know, people are calling and saying ‘We have your money. All we need is your bank account,’ and now they’ve got your information," Asaro said. "We’re getting information from scamtracker that people are buying these face masks paying the fees, one lady actually payed $200 for one product, and are receiving nothing. So you’re just basically sending them money and you’re not receiving any products. And then the other side to that is the miracle cures. They’re no US food and drug administration approved vaccines or preventative drugs at this time.”
Here are a few things you can look out for to keep yourself from becoming a victim of a scam.
“Buy directly from a seller that you know and trust. Those are always a top thing. Read the reviews. Try to check those reviews as best you can.”
You can check https://www.bbb.org/ to review what other consumers’ experiences have been.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.