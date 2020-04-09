Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA ELECTIONS
Lawsuit: Georgia mail-in ballot postage is unconstitutional
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit says that by requiring Georgia voters to provide their own stamps for mail-in ballots, the state is effectively imposing a poll tax. The lawsuit filed Wednesday says that's an unconstitutional barrier to the right to vote. It was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and its Georgia chapter on behalf of an organization that seeks to empower communities of color and an individual voter. The secretary of state's office did not immediately have a comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Kemp extends Georgia stay-at-home order as cases pass 10,000
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is extending his order that Georgia residents shelter at home through the end of April as coronavirus infections passed 10,000 in the state. Kemp told a news conference Wednesday he's also prohibiting short-term vacation rentals to ease fears among some local officials that tourists trying to flee states with some of the worst infection rates will flock to Georgia. Kemp said he's also ordering new requirements for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities after 81 deaths in those facilities. Confirmed deaths statewide rose to 370.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-STOCKS
Sen. Loeffler to sell stock holdings after trading scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler is selling off her stock holdings after coming under scrutiny for trades amid the coronavirus. The Republican on Wednesday announced she will liquidate her stock portfolio and move the money to investment funds. The sales and purchases came as Congress was receiving briefings on the seriousness of the then-burgeoning epidemic. Loeffler has said she had no involvement in the trades and that they were managed by third-party advisers. Loeffler was appointed to the Senate this year and faces a competitive primary challenge from Republican Rep. Doug Collins.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BEACH BATTLE
Georgia governor weighs `new options' amid virus backlash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A spokeswoman says Georgia's governor is “considering new options” amid criticism from local officials for his decision to reverse beach closures and other restrictions imposed by cities and counties to battle the coronavirus. Republican Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order for Georgia residents last week that also rolled back any tougher restrictions imposed by cities and counties. That meant local actions closing coastal beaches were reversed. Local officials who had pressed to close beaches at Tybee Island and St. Simons Island wrote distressed letters to the governor.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VETERANS MOVED
Families protest as veterans nursing home emptied for virus
ATLANTA (AP) — Family members are protesting a decision by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to move dozens of residents from a nursing home in suburban Atlanta. The agency says 34 veterans will be safer from new coronavirus infections in other VA locations. Spokesman Gregory Kendall says the VA is also trying to clear space in case the adjacent hospital in Decatur needs it for a surge of COVID-19 patients. He says residents are being taken to facilities elsewhere in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. Families protest they had no voice in the decision and fear what will happen to their relatives elsewhere.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DIARY-AN-ESSENTIAL-WORKER
VIRUS DIARY: Life with an essential worker is a daily dance
ATLANTA (AP) — Many essential workers are still going to the workplace every day while millions of Americans work from home or have lost their jobs. For those workers who live with partners, a day might look like this: a delicate dance at the door to minimize risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Shoes outside the door. A backpack sanitized. Clothes laundered aggressively. And a partner working at home who wonders whether the precautions even help — even as they relieve some anxiety.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA CROPS
Coronavirus claims an unexpected victim: Florida vegetables
PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed over or left to rot because farmers can't sell to restaurants, theme parks or schools nationwide that have closed because of the coronavirus. Other states are having similar issues. Leafy greens in California are being hit hard, and dairy farmers in Vermont and Wisconsin say they've had to dump a surplus of milk intended for restaurants. Many Florida growers have donated to food banks, but there’s a limit on what the charities can accept. Farmers are scrambling to sell to grocery stores but many already have contracts.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-LEWIS
John Lewis, once Trump target, backs Joe Biden for president
ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis is backing Joe Biden for president. Lewis' support gives the prospective Democratic nominee his biggest symbolic endorsement among the many veteran black lawmakers who’ve lined up behind his candidacy. The 80-year-old Lewis describes the former vice president as “a man of courage, a man of great conscience, a man of faith.” Lewis says the 77-year-old Biden would “help us regain our way as a nation.” Lewis is battling pancreatic cancer but says he’d “travel around America” for Biden if social distancing guidelines are eased amid the coronavirus pandemic.