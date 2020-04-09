Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LEGISLATURE RETURNS-SOUTH CAROLINA
Santee Cooper roadblock stops SC Legislature spending plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Legislature’s attempt to meet as quickly as possible and then stay out of session and safe from the peak of the coronavirus outbreak has run into a surprising but familiar roadblock. Senators changed a House passed bill to allow the state to keep spending money because it placed restrictions on state-owned utility Santee Cooper. The House will now have to return and deal with the changed bill or the state will be unable to spend money after June 30. The spending proposal sets aside $200 million for emergency COVID-19 spending. It also allows the state Education Superintendent wide powers to deal with testing and graduation requirements. with closed schools.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROPERTY ACCESS-LAWSUIT
Six people sue North Carolina county over beach access
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Six people have filed a federal lawsuit contending that a North Carolina county's entry restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are unconstitutional and beyond its authority. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports the lawsuit contends the plaintiffs should be able to prepare their rental properties in Dare County for the spring and summer season. Dare County closed its borders to visitors and non-resident property owners three weeks ago in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It's intended to limit the number of people on a narrow barrier island. The plaintiffs come from Virginia, South Carolina and Maryland.
TEEN SHOT
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot while learning to clean gun
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a 19-year-old was shot and killed by someone who was cleaning a loaded gun. Goose Creek Police Capt. Tom Hill told news outlets that officers responded to an apartment building about 10 p.m. and found the victim fatally shot. Police said another person at the home had been teaching the victim how to clean the gun when it went off and struck the 19-year-old. Authorities said the person suspected of pulling the trigger was cooperating with officers. Police didn't immediately identify the victim or anyone involved. No arrests have been announced.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC coroners ask if they must release names of COVID-19 dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s coroners are asking the state’s top lawyer whether they have to release the names of people who die because of COVID-19 to the public. York County Coroner Sabrina Gast sent a letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson asking for his office’s legal opinion. Gast's letter is on behalf of the South Carolina Coroners Association and says they're mainly worried about the families of the people who died. Wilson’s office hasn't published an opinion yet. The letter was first reported by The Greenville News. South Carolina has reported 51 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 2,415 diagnosed cases.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGES IN TROUBLE
Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive
Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses. Scores of colleges say they’re taking heavy hits as they refund money to students for housing, dining and parking that went unused after campuses closed last month. Yet college leaders say that’s only the start of their troubles: Even if campuses are allowed to reopen by this fall, they worry that many students won’t return. Officials believe the economic downturn will leave many Americans unable to afford tuition, and colleges are forecasting heavy losses among international students.
LOUISIANA MEDICAID
New Louisiana Medicaid director begins job in virus outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has a new state Medicaid director. Ruth Johnson started the job Monday in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic. The state health department announced Johnson's hiring Monday. She has has worked in state government agencies across Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas over the last three decades. Johnson worked as the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services from 2010-12 during former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration. Most recently, Johnson was chief operating officer for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Louisiana also will soon have a new health secretary. Courtney Phillips is supposed to take over the position later this month. Phillips has led the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.