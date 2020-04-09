Onion growers brace for strange season

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Onion growers say this season will kick off as one of their strangest ever, with so much uncertainty about how this pandemic will affect labor, truck drivers, delivery, even grocery stores who don’t know what the public wants one day to the next.
Packing sheds look like pit row, hours before an auto race. Crews get everything ready the usual rush to sort and pack tons of onions.
Cliff Riner says things aren't as urgent as they'd usually be one week from the official start date of packing. They've used a combination of local labor and documented migrant workers to begin harvest, with more on the way to staff the grading and packing operation.
He says the pandemic has them even more keenly concerned for workers' health, as well as truck drivers for shipping and waiting to see the orders for supermarkets nationwide.
“All we can do is try to protect the workers, try to have a safe product and do what we can, and leave everything else in the hands of the Lord,” Riner said.
He says they’ll begin packing next Thursday as planned and see where it goes from there. Riner says so far, this looks to be a year like they’ve never seen before and they hope they don’t see again.
