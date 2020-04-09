Properly using personal protective equipment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people have grabbed masks and personal protective equipment because of new recommendations from the Center for Disease Control. But that gear, in some cases, is not being used properly.
Now that the CDC is asking people to wear a mask in public, healthcare professionals are asking you to keep a few things in mind.
"We'd really like for you to be careful about using your homemade masks rather than using hospital and healthcare masks,” St. Joseph’s/Candler Infection Preventionist Rita Allen said.
With a limited supply of PPE across the country for healthcare workers, they ask you make your own. You can use a scarf or bandana, fold it with a tissue to act as a filter, and add rubber bands to secure it. This mask will act as a layer of protection.
"When you are using masks, obviously, it's great because it's a wonderful reminder of when we touch our face. We touch our faces quite a bit and we're not aware of it, so a mask can help with that. The other thing there is some filtering capabilities,” Allen said.
When it comes to gloves, Allen says they are not 100 percent protection. In fact, she doesn't use them in public because they can cause cross contamination. Say you use them at the store and then use them to get into your car, your car can carry the germs. Instead she recommends frequent cleaning.
"When I come back to my car, I have baby wipes in my car or hand sanitizer and sanitize my hands as soon as I get in the car,” Allen said.
Infection preventionists say cleaning your hands is important before using PPE and after. While using gloves and masks can help, experts say your best protection is social distancing; especially coming up on the Easter holiday.
"If I am six feet away from you or more, and we're not together, I cannot transmit this to you, you cannot transmit this to me,” Allen said.
As COVID-19 concerns continue, medical professions suggest you be alert about how you are interacting with the world around you.
