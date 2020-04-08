Red Shoes Run Will be Virtual 5K This Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities will hold a virtual Red Shoes Run this year.
You can complete the 5K running or walking anywhere. Just make sure you complete that 5K between Friday and Sunday. You can run the 5K all in one day, or run in multiple days. Then, submit your race time by midnight on Sunday. Bill Sorochak serves as the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire. He says switching to a virtual 5K was a no-brainer for his team.
“Well obviously, it’s Savannah, and there’s only so many months of the year that you can run without worrying about somebody melting into the ground. We didn’t want to postpone it. It’s a fun event and the opportunity to make it different was always intriguing to us. And I want to be respectful of Mayor Johnson’s edicts, and keep everybody safe, but the reality for us is the house is still open, has not shut down during any of this. We’re still a 24/7, 365 organization serving the most critical cases.”
Awards will still be given out to all age categories, and all race participants will still be given a packet pick-up gift bag when it’s safe to do so. There will also be awards for runners who demonstrate each of three themes - Ronald McDonald House Charities, Easter and Social distancing. The virtual 5K has proven a great alternative for a lot of runners so far.
“We are tracking to make a net money amount that is very similar to what we would’ve done if we had the event live. So we are seeing the amazing Savannah community, and now beyond because now that. Because it is a virtual run, you can run here in Savannah, you can run on a treadmill if you’re a family member of somebody here that has been affected or used the Ronald McDonald House.”
Registration for the virtual 5K costs $25, and you can register all the way through Sunday night.
