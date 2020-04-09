Relief for restaurant employees in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - For restaurant workers that have been laid off in Beaufort County, you can get some relief on Thursday.
From noon to 3 p.m. at Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks, restaurant employees in need can pick up restaurant vouchers - no questions asked.
If coronavirus has impacted how many shifts you are getting at work, people in the Lowcountry want to help. And they're available right now.
“If you get these cards you are not only helping feed your family and getting a nice dinner out of the deal, but you are also supporting restaurants and creating jobs,” Hudson’s Seafood President Andrew Carmines said.
Help for Hope is giving out $50 community investment cards to restaurant workers Thursday at Hudson’s.
“Essentially the Watterson Family Foundation in conjunction with the Bluffton Chamber of Commerce teamed up to make what we are calling Help for Hope. It’s essentially this initiative that’s going to be an economic stimulus program,” Watterson Brands CEO Billy Watterson said.
“I think every little bit of business that we can do over and above what we are doing already is hugely helpful.”
The program is supposed to bring business back to the restaurant industry while feeding the workers who have been struggling.
“For me, I would like to see us be able to continue to add more staff.”
They are giving away 250 cards to those in need on Thursday. They are hoping to grow it further.
“Our goal is to raise $5 million to distribute into our restaurants over the next eight weeks.”
All to keep the industry alive.
“While you are doing that, you are creating jobs and putting people back to work and supporting restaurants, so the restaurant industry continues to thrive in Hilton Head and Bluffton.”
The community can purchase cards as well. The foundation hopes they will be donated to those on the front lines
“Provide to those in need but also for folks to be able to purchase independently to give to the frontline workers or just folks working in the grocery store that are exhausted, putting themselves at risk to continue to serve us.”
