Savannah church rings bells in support of those fighting COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nights in downtown Savannah have been a little more musical lately. The Lutheran Church of the Ascension is honoring the frontline workers during the pandemic.
"Just a safe way for this church to be present in the community by ringing these wonderful bells,” Music Director Thomas White-Cantor said.
White said he got the idea while watching the news and saw how others around the world were honoring frontline workers. Now this church, which has been on these grounds since 1771, is trying to be a part of the city's fabric while having to remain closed.
"At a time where we can't have out buildings open, it's great that we can maintain a presence in the community this way."
"It' makes me feel as a church musician that even though I'm not playing for masses inside the building that I'm able to do something for the people on the outside."
They started the first Sunday they were closed; March 22. They've invited other downtown churches to join in at 8 p.m., and some have heeded the call. That includes Saint John's Episcopal just a few blocks south on Bull Street, sending a universal message.
“We want medical workers to know that we are thinking of them, especially in a time in Savannah where they are facing work shortages, as well as the people across the globe on the frontlines.”
