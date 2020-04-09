Savannah city council continues to conduct business virtually

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s city council chambers will once again be empty this week. Local leaders will be conducting their second city council meeting via teleconference.
There were several zoning and alcohol hearings scheduled for Thursday’s meeting. Those hearings have been postponed. Council members say those hearings are public hearings and since the public can’t participate right now, they must be postponed.
Also on the agenda, we expect city council members to give the city manager the green light on transferring some money around to help with some capital projects like the Savannah Arena.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is something that will be discussed as well. The city wants to remind residents that if they have any questions regarding COVID-19, like what businesses are open or if you are looking for resources, call 311.'You could soon own a piece of Greenwich Cemetery.
And, you could soon own a piece of Greenwich Cemetery. Savannah city council is also considering selling old statuary pieces in order to pay for the cemetery’s conservation and maintenance. The city found several marble columns, capitals, and busts of Roman males in storage. There are less than ten pieces, but the city could collect hundreds of thousands of dollars if they’re able to sell them.
The city has other pieces in better condition which are on display at the Telfair Museum. The museum pieces are not being proposed for sale.
Similar to the weekly regular meetings at City Hall, the public has the opportunity to listen in. The virtual meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Click here for the full meeting agenda. Public viewing will be available:
That’s not the only virtual meeting happening Thursday. Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo will hold a virtual town hall meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. on the alderman’s Facebook page. Palumbo represents District 4.
