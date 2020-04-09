Savannah leaders discuss hazard pay plan for city employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders with the City of Savannah are looking to implement hazard pay for those critical and essential workers who are helping provide much-needed services for residents.
During Thursday’s virtual city council meeting, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said all on council reached out to him or the city manager about taking care of essential employees working in a time when COVID-19 concerns have many at home.
Mayor Johnson pointed out that the city can’t shut down, even with a global pandemic wreaking havoc on many aspects of daily life. And City workers are on the front lines maintaining critical services for Savannahians, from police to sanitation, and council members believe they should be compensated for working amid the risk.
City Manager Pat Monahan told council he will be signing an administrative order that will enable hazard pay from April 12 until at least May 29.
Mayor Johnson pointed out though, that while this is a course of action that should be taken, it should not be taken lightly given the impact it will have on the city’s reserves.
“I’m a little weary about the 60-day deal because I remind all of you, and Alderwoman Shabazz would know better than the rest of you, that hurricane season starts June 1. Therefore, that brings on a whole different…and that’s why the reserve is so important. Because we could have a couple times in which the city might have to shut down for hurricane issues. So, we must be very, we can’t be too cavalier in terms of how we’re spending money because again, a natural disaster could wipe us out,” Johnson said.
It was noted by the city manager that as of Thursday, no city employee has tested positive for COVID-19, though some have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution.
