Savannah leaders discuss hazard pay plan for city employees

“I’m a little weary about the 60-day deal because I remind all of you, and Alderwoman Shabazz would know better than the rest of you, that hurricane season starts June 1. Therefore, that brings on a whole different…and that’s why the reserve is so important. Because we could have a couple times in which the city might have to shut down for hurricane issues. So, we must be very, we can’t be too cavalier in terms of how we’re spending money because again, a natural disaster could wipe us out,” Johnson said.