Savannah mayor tours Candler Hosptial to see coronavirus preparations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson had a first-hand look at how hospitals are handling the pandemic.
He toured Candler Hospital in Savannah on Thursday. Media was not allowed, but a spokesperson for the hospital provided video.
You can see staff wearing protective gear, even at nurse stations.
New structures were also built inside to isolate potential and positive COVID-19 patients.
Listen to what he had to say about the current work conditions.
"I’ve been really amazed at the ingenuity, the creativity of the staff here. And being able to subdivide floors, to be able to re-use PPE with the proper sanitation. I’ve just really seen really the remarkable calm and upbeat attitude of the staff here,” Johnson said.
