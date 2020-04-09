Savannah Post Office reports increase in package delivery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As people are asked to stay home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still others who are taking big risks to serve their community.
“In Savannah, we’ve seen about a 20 percent increase in packages,” Savannah Postmaster Dennise Holguin said.
Holguin said the volume of letters and flats has dropped but parcels have increased, as many people are now online shopping. Making postal workers in high demand.
“We’re also looking at hiring additional employees for that reason,” Holquin said.
Every current and future employee will follow the new safety guidelines in place for the carriers.
“We do the additional cleaning, cleaning of their vehicles, excessive washing of hands whenever they feel the need,” Holquin said.
Inside every Savannah post office, more precautionary measures, including sneeze barriers at the windows and social distancing markers.
“That does limit how many people can come in at the smaller post offices at times,” Holquin said.
Overall, the postmaster says operations haven’t taken a huge hit by the virus. Their goal remains the same, serving its community in a safe and timely manner.
