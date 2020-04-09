Savannah reserve officer tests positive for coronavirus; 13 others self-quarantining

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reserve officer with the Savannah Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed on Thursday.
The reserve officer is currently at home and resting.
Thirteen officers are self-quarantining due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, according to SPD.
Nine of these officers are currently awaiting test results. If the results are negative, they could return to work as early as next week, the department stated.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.