S.C. reports 85K new unemployment claims in last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says it has processed 85,018 initial unemployment claims in the week ending Saturday.
That’s an increase of approximately 31.09% from the previous week’s count of 64,856 and a 4,159.42% increase from the week ending March 14, when only 1,996 initial claims were filed.
Those new claims bring the total over the past three weeks to 180,928, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said. Over the prior three weeks, the agency processed 5,862 initial claims.
The numbers represent the number of people who have applied, not the number that have so far been approved to receive benefits, she said.
Charleston County has the third-highest number of initial unemployment claims in the state for the past week:
- Horry County: 10,098
- Greenville County: 9,919
- Charleston County: 7,315
- Spartanburg County: 6,038
- Richland County: 5,848
The agency says it has increased call center staff by 400% in the past two weeks to help respond to claim questions.
Biance says the state paid nearly $18.5 million to South Carolinians from March 15 through Saturday, a total that does not include additional funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds or the additional $600 from the CARES Act, which have not yet reached the state.
Over the weekend, the national database that validates social security numbers nationwide added server support to better accommodate volume. In South Carolina we are seeing more claimants able to process and complete a claim without an SSN validation issue.
The news comes as federal officials reported 6.6 million filed for jobless aid, representing 10% of the U.S. labor force, which is now out of work since COVID-19 slammed the economy.
