South Carolina health officials announce 241 new cases of COVID-19, and 4 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 241 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 4 more virus-related deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,792 ,and those who have died to 67, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New cases reported on Thursday include 10 in Beaufort, 5 in Berkeley, 5 in Charleston, 3 in Colleton, 4 in Dorchester, 1 in Georgetown, 4 in Orangeburg and 3 in Williamsburg.
The deaths reported on Thursday occurred in four elderly patients with underlying health conditions. The patients were residents from Anderson, Beaufort, Lexington, and Lee counties.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been a total of 27, 367 coronavirus tests with 24,575 testing negative and 2,792 testing positive.
Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
State health officials estimate there are a total of 16, 684 cases in the state. The estimate counts represent people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community
“By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community,” DHEC officials said.
State health officials said as of Thursday morning, there were 5,416 hospital beds available and 6,215 that were being used which is a 53.4 percent statewide hospital bed use rate.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
