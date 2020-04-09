Thursday: Spotty Rain, Hot Temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy and mild this morning, with temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Humidity is elevated and it feels a bit muggy this morning. Radar is mostly dry, but the chance of spotty rain increases mid-morning through lunch-time.
A drier afternoon is in the forecast with near-record temperatures. Savannah is forecast to peak near 90°. The record for today is 91°.
Temperatures cool back into the 70s after sunset, then 60s before midnight and many will wake up in the 50s Friday morning with a breeze. Friday will be much cooler, with afternoon temperatures peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The forecast remains partly cloudy and mostly dry through the last day of the work-week. Chilly weather builds in Saturday with a breeze and sunshine.
Stormy weather returns Sunday, with day-time rain showers and the chance of stronger storms Sunday night into the first-half of Monday.
