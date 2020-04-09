Unemployment claims skyrocket in Georgia

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Here in Georgia, we’ve received calls and emails from people who are frustrated by the process.
Many want to know how long will it take to receive benefits? So we took your questions to the Georgia Department of Labor.
For those who have filed claims, some unemployment benefits could take up to three weeks to distribute.
That’s according to a spokesperson with the labor department. Most of it can be done online.
According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the claims processed the fastest, within 2 to 3 days, are ones filed by employers.
Right now, the state agency is handling a massive amount of claims. Last week alone it received more than 390,000.
Here’s how that compares to the Great Recession.
“Our largest amount of claims we ever saw filed in one month during the recession was December of 2008, and that was 120,000 claims. We basically did almost four times as many claims in one week than we did in the worst month of Recession," said Commissioner Mark Butler.
So how much has the state paid in unemployment benefits?
As of last week, it had paid more than $41 million to more than 168,000 Georgians. On average, that’s about $248 dollars per person.
