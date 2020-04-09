Visitation service for Sen. Jack Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friends and colleagues pay tribute to the legacy of State Senator Jack Hill.
The Reidsville republican died Monday night at his office.
Restrictions from the pandemic created some challenge for having a formal viewing. But his community has found ways.
People entered the viewing one at a time, due to the pandemic. But it also symbolized the personable way Hill treated people. Georgia's longest serving state senator treated people like individuals more than votes - in Tattnall County or around Georgia.
“Senator Hill was a down to earth person who you could approach and ask him about different issues,” Dennis Strickland said.
Fellow Senator David Lucas drove from Macon, despite the shortened opportunity to pay respects. “He was a down to earth guy. Even though I was a Democrat and he was a Republican, we could sit down and talk about budget matters,” Sen. Lucas said.
Both say one of Georgia's most powerful statesmen maintained a humble spirit of service. “He was always helpful. Never a person who took it upon himself to be more what he was and was able to sit down and talk to you.”
Visitation continues until 9 p.m. Thursday. The family will have a closed graveside service Friday. But they’re already planning a large memorial service once this pandemic is over.
