What questions are asked after a person has tested positive for COVID-19?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a person tests positive for COVID-19, there are several protocols that take place.
The health department contacts every positive case through an extensive questionnaire. An epidemiologist also calls each patient.
Dr. Lawton Davis, with the Coastal Health District, explained the process and how it helps in more ways than one.
"Our epidemiology team reaches out to that individual to begin an investigation,” Dr. Davis said.
The investigation involves a thorough list of questions. Where the person has traveled, what he or she has done in that time and who they've been in contact with are just a few.
"We pay particular attention to their workplace, if they've been to a health care facility or have attended religious services,” Dr. Davis said.
The person is then encouraged to call their known contacts to tell them they tested positive. Those people are also called by the health department. Dr. Davis says these calls are going out several times per day.
"It's been anywhere from eight or nine per day, up to 20 or 25 per day. Then, as you can imagine, the investigation tree grows exponentially when we start delving into where you have been, who are you around and what did you do,” Dr. Davis said.
The patients are also told, through this call, to follow several guidelines before their isolation period is over.
"One is that you have no fever for at least three full days, that's 72 hours, without the use of a medicine to lower your temperature. Your other symptoms have resolved and, in addition to those things, at least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared,” Dr. Davis said.
The Department of Public Health is also encouraging people who have recovered to donate their plasma, because the antibodies they've developed to fight the virus could help others.
"If one can donate their plasma that is being evaluated as a treatment for people who are seriously ill with COVID-19."
Dr. Davis is also reminding people to keep up with taking precautions. He says this is, in part, because at least 25 percent of people who are infected don’t have symptoms.
