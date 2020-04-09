YMCA using little pantry to address big issue

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - These tough times seem to be bringing out the best in many organizations across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
One of those organizations, the YMCA, has now found a new way to give back to those in need.
YMCA of the Coastal Empire has now taken their free little library and repurposed it for something so many need during this time - food.
If you just happen to drive by the Effingham YMCA, you might not even notice it. But this little addition is hoping to play a big part in solving a serious issue.
“Food insecurity is right now I think is a major need and we’re here to just fill that void,” said Effingham YMCA Executive Director Tommy Hurst.
Filling that void by filling their free little library with food instead of books. Turning it into a “Free Little Pantry.”
An idea that in just one day had already proven how much it’s needed.
“In one day to see it pretty much emptied out and for us to have to restock it. There’s definitely a need and we have to stick together,” Hurst said.
It works just like the free little library you take what you need. But Hurst hopes you still leave something for others as well.
“We’re hoping that people will donate as well. So, we’ll have a box by our main front door where anyone who wants to help out their neighbor can drop off donations as well and we’ll keep it stocked every day.”
Hurst putting his faith into a community he believes in.
“Right now, you can tell neighbors are helping neighbors. I think this is a way of you know take what you need but think of your neighbors as you’re here as well.”
Trusting that a virus that may have separated us for now, will only bring us closer together in the end.
“We’re all in this together," said Hurst, "you know, that after this we’ll be stronger, more connected, the Y is here for you even though we’re not physically open, we’re still right here for you and your community.”
So, as you come and take what you need, don’t forget to leave what you can share.
Whether that’s food, or something that’s just as needed right now, love for each other
Hurst says the Free Little Pantry is never locked and is open for businesses 24/7.
Along with Effingham YMCA the Islands YMCA has opened their own Free Little Pantry and the Tybee Island YMCA plans on having theirs open by Friday.
