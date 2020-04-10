Area church bells ring for hospital workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve seen some amazing stories from around the world, about how average people are paying tribute to medical workers fighting the tough battle against COVID-19. Now, you can see, or at least hear, just one way they are being honored in our area.
Nights in downtown Savannah have been a little more musical lately. The Lutheran Church of the Ascension is honoring the front line workers during the pandemic.
“Just a safe way for this church to be present in the community by ringing these wonderful bells,” said Thomas White-Cantor, Music Director.
Pausing for the bells during the interview, White said he got the idea while watching the news and saw how others around the world were honoring front line workers. Now, this church, which has been on these grounds since 1771, is trying to be a part of the city’s fabric while having to remain closed.
“At a time where we can’t have our buildings open, it’s great that we can maintain a presence in the community this way,” White said. “It makes me feel, as a church musician, that even though I’m not playing for masses inside the building, that I’m able to do something for the people on the outside.”
The church started the first Sunday they were closed, which was March 22nd. They’ve invited other downtown churches to join in at 8 p.m., and some have heeded the call. That includes Saint John’s Episcopal just a few blocks south on Bull Street.
“We want medical workers to know that we are thinking of them, especially in a time in Savannah where they are facing worker shortages, as well as the people across the globe on the front lines.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.