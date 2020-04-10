Beaufort County deputies looking for suspects in 2012 shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred in 2012.
On April 1, 2012, Octavius Moultrie, 23, was hanging around in the area of Fawnwood Lane in Seabrook at approximately 2:00 p.m, according to deputies, when two people began shooting at him.
Moultrie then reportedly fled and the suspects gave chase, continuing to fire at him.
Deputies say the suspects fled the area in a white SUV and Moultrie was found a short time later in the woods suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Persons of interest were identified during the investigation, but charges have yet to be made.
As with all cold cases out of Beaufort County, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.
