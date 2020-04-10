Canceled Metter festival t-shirts for sale; money to go to good cause

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Easter weekend in Metter has meant one thing for 27 years. Thousands of visitors, hundreds of vendors at Another Blooming Festival.
Even with COVID-19 canceling that, you can still get one keepsake and help a timely cause.
Boxes of festival t-shirts were already made when organizers plugged the event. The weekend brings so many people to town, it would put people in jeopardy. The t-shirts sales traditionally go to local educator grants through the chamber. They didn't want to disappoint.
“We had people reaching out that they still wanted their collector's item "Another Blooming T-shirt. So, you can get the original, or one with a "Canceled - #coronavirus" stamp on there,” Victoria Gaitten, with the Metter Chamber of Commerce, said.
Sales from the stamped shirts will go to a chamber fund to award $500 grants to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Festival organizers say it just makes them look forward to next year even more.
