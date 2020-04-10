Churches find new ways to worship, gather donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As many churches adjust their worship format, they’re relying heavily on all things virtual and electronic. Including fundraising.
Over the last few weeks, churches have delved into new ways of worshiping. One of the many adjustments is how they’re getting donations and staying financially stable.
“We do depend upon the tithes and offerings that come in every given Sunday and even through the week," said Pastor Thurmond N. Tillman with First African Baptist Church.
Pastor Thurmond N. Tillman, of the First African Baptist Church, says money coming into the church has decreased now that services are held electronically.
“People actually give more when they’re in worship, when they physically come.”
Other churches, like Gateway United Methodist Church, are also facing this. Pastor Matt Hearn says financially they’re down about 20 percent.
“I think there are people who would like to give and are generous, but because of the change in their own circumstances they’re not able to,” said Hearn.
When the basket goes around Pastor Hearn says it’s an act of worship, an act not possible while churches can’t physically congregate.
“When you give a $1, $5 or $20 and everybody in the room is doing that then there’s enough to take care of the needs of the community.”
The churches we spoke to said this money goes toward several things like salaries, basic needs and supporting other organizations.
“We may have to scale back some, but we still want to be able to minister to the community.”
Both churches say they’re always grateful for anything they’re given and that they’re fortunate they can still get online donations and have online services.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.