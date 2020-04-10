City of Tybee Island, United Way partner for relief fund

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has partnered with The United Way of the Coastal Empire to start a rapid response fund.
This page is set up to allow anyone to donate. It will last as long as the current crisis prohibits people from getting back into the workforce.
After Hurricane Matthew, Tybee Island reached out to United Way for help. They decided now was a good time to reach out again.
Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions says anyone can donate, but that the funds are only to support Tybee residents and employees at Tybee businesses. To see if you meet the criteria to receive money, Sessions says to call United Way and they'll have you fill out a form.
Checks will then be given to the proper channel, not given directly to an individual.
"Right now, they're just really working on making sure that people have a place to live and they're not being evicted or that they're helping with their house payments. After they go through that process, the United Way will then look at utilities,” Sessions said.
If you’re interested in helping, please click here.
