Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 4-10-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure returns today into Saturday with drier air and cooler temps. A warm front will lift through the area Sunday. This brings back clouds and scattered showers. Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A cold front will move in Monday morning with strong to severe storms possible through Noon. Another cold front moves through Tuesday morning and stalls to ur south. Low pressure is forecast to develop along this front and move along the southeast coast. This will bring rain chances back Wednesday.