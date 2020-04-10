Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 4-10-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure returns today into Saturday with drier air and cooler temps. A warm front will lift through the area Sunday. This brings back clouds and scattered showers. Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A cold front will move in Monday morning with strong to severe storms possible through Noon. Another cold front moves through Tuesday morning and stalls to ur south. Low pressure is forecast to develop along this front and move along the southeast coast. This will bring rain chances back Wednesday.
Today will be sunny and breezy, highs 69-73. NW winds gusting to 25mph.
Tonight will be clear and chilly, lows 42-52. N winds at 5-10mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs 70-76.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers after midnight, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms by daybreak, lows near 70.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms through Noon. Storms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.