Farmers hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic is hitting farmers hard, in ways you might not think.
Farmers face worries of exposure within their work force that could shut down harvest. But also uncertainty from retailers that have slashed where growers can sell their crops.
Gary Black, Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner, says this is starting out as the strangest season he’s ever seen. He’s urging consumers across the state to ask their stores for Georgia crops or look on the web and he’s got one address to do it.
Georgia farmers face a challenge this year that has nothing to do with drought or flood, a heatwave or a deep freeze.
“This year, we have one of our better crops but the markets to sell them are cut in half,” said Black.
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the economy on its ear, with many stores cutting orders. Georgia’s agriculture commissioner says their department is working with companies in hopes they’ll opt for domestic products versus imports and buy them from Georgia.
“I expect our Georgia retailers, small and large, favorably and I hope consumers respond with a loud voice.”
He says consumers who can't find Georgia products in their local store can visit Georgia Grown .com to shop with more than 1,000 farmers, growers and others within the state.
“There, you’ll find a list of our Georgia Grown companies, large and small, where fresh product is available, where product is available online.”
With no timetable for when the pandemic will fade, he says Georgia farmers will need their neighbors to shop local more than ever.
As you could see, georgiagrown.com shows you every possible category of produce, dairy, that you might search for. It then gives you a map so you can see what’s close to you as well.
