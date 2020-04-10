Friday: Morning Showers, Afternoon Sun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cooler, cloudier and breezy morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s with a pleasant breeze and mostly cloudy sky.
Isolated showers are possible through lunch-time, but rain won’t amount to much even where it does fall. Sunshine increases this afternoon as temperatures peak in the upper 60s and 70s. Winds become gusty as well; occasionally gusting up to 30 MPH or so.
Stormier weather returns Easter into Monday. Periods of rain are in the Easter forecast. The wettest weather will, likely, be north of I-16 through Sunday afternoon and evening.
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day -
At some point, a line of storms will sweep through our region; likely Monday morning. Isolated severe weather is possible as the line of storms moves through. Another wetter period of weather arrives late Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a drier trend in the forecast.
Have a great day,
Cutter
