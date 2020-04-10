GEMA recommendations to follow during severe weather and a pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe weather is expected in the Southwest Georgia area, Sunday night into Monday morning.
Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) officials said even in severe weather, CDC guidelines for the coronavirus, such as social distancing, should be followed.
Frank Maneer, GEMA field coordinator, said there are a few recommendations to follow during this pandemic, especially for residents living in a mobile home:
- Follow emergency management agency instruction in your county.
- No matter what you do, follow social distancing guidelines.
- Prepare ahead of time with severe weather emergency kits.
- Pay attention to public warning systems.
