Good Friday drive-in service held at Calvary Baptist Temple

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Calvary Baptist Temple held a drive-in Good Friday service Friday evening.
The service was held in connection with a bell ringing for essential workers. You could also hear some drivers honk out their own thank you and hallelujahs. Calvary invited the community to participate in the drive-in style service.
Drivers were asked to park six feet apart if possible and only roll their windows down about six inches.
“You know this a tough time," said one church goer. "We’re all facing some really different situations. It’s strange not to be able to go to worship services. I also think it’s neat they are ringing the bells for healthcare workers. I also work for physicians and clinicians so I think it is a great opportunity to thank them.”
They were able to listen to the service from their car radios. The Good Friday message also played out over the speakers.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.