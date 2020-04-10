Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson isn't sure what his future holds now that his farewell season as a full-time NASCAR driver has been stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. The seven-time champion has a bucket list of competitions he'd like to enter after NASCAR. He had been preparing for some IndyCar Series racing before the stoppage. Through the first four races of the year, Johnson was doing well and running fifth in the Cup standings.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says reserve big man Brandon Huffman plans to transfer. The 6-foot-10, 255-pound junior released a statement in a social-media post Thursday. Huffman said he was “looking for an opportunity to expand as a player” but called it a “rough decision to make” after three years at UNC. Huffman played in 14 games last year and has averaged 1.4 points in 3.1 minutes over his first three seasons. In a statement from the school, coach Roy Williams said he would do anything he can to help Huffman choose the right fit at his next school.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley believes her top-ranked Gamecocks are the women's basketball national champs in this pandemics-shortened season, The NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. South Carolina finished 32-1, won 26 games in a row and earned the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles. The Gamecocks beat 13 of 14 ranked opponents during the season, including No. 3 Baylor in November. Staley said Thursday without the NCAA Tournament it's hard for anyone to say the Gamecocks would've tripped up on the way to a second national championship after winning in 2017.
UNDATED (AP) — The NFL was set last month to stage what would have been the first-ever combine exclusively for football players from Historically Black College and Universities who didn’t receive invitations to the national combine in Indianapolis. But that event was one of the many canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. While borderline draft prospects from all colleges will be hurt by a lack of pro days and other showcases, HBCU players may be hit hardest without them.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Jair Bolden is leaving the men's basketball program and playing his final college season elsewhere. Bolden is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound point guard from Brooklyn, New York, who spent the past two seasons with the Gamecocks after transferring from George Washington. Bolden sat out the 2018-19 season before playing in 31 of 32 games in the pandemic-shortened season. As a graduate transfer, Bolden will be immediately eligible to play. Bolden started 15 games this season and averaged 8.5 points a game. His best showing came last December with 22 points to lead the Gamecocks to a win at Virginia.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — First-year head coach Matt Rhule said Teddy Bridgewater’s familiarity with the team’s offensive scheme made him the “right fit” at quarterback for the Panthers and ultimately led to Cam Newton’s release. Bridgewater spent the 2018 season working under new Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady with the Saints and the two developed a close player-coach relationship.