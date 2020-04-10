Hilton Head Island council repeals short term rental ordinance

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Just three days after the town of Hilton Head passed its own ordinance banning short term rentals, the council repealed it Friday afternoon.
As soon as the ordinance was passed rental companies on the island voiced confusion and frustration. In addition, the governor had already passed a similar ordinance on short term rentals last week that didn’t line up with the islands.
Hilton Head’s ordinance banned short term rentals on the island until June 1. But the ordinance had some issues, according to rental companies on the island. The restrictions were harsher than those set in place by the state. The town’s banned every traveler, whereas the governors did not.
“We are stuck in the middle. We have to follow what the state has mandated in trying to follow what the town has ordered is very difficult because the ordinance is just not able to be put in play. Because we feel it is illegal and unconstitutional,” said founder of Island Time Hilton Head, Dru Brown.
According to the governor’s order, short term reservations were banned for those coming in from CDC identified COVID-19 hot spots. Some council members wanted to know how that would be enforced by rental companies.
“I asked the agencies, how do you monitor that? What is your policy, how do you Dash what is the procedure? When someone calls you and they are asking for a reservation, how do you know what question to ask them to be in compliance not with the Hilton head ordinance but with the governor’s ordinance? With regard to those hotspots where there is expensive areas," said council member Tamara Becker.
The council made it clear towards the end of the meeting that they do believe Hilton Head Island is not in the clear and there is still a large threat to the community.
