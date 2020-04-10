Hospital volunteer delivers ‘eggcellent’ surprise for Candler staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Easter just a couple days away, many are preparing for it to look much different than years past.
But just because it’s different doesn’t mean it can’t be special.
And that’s exactly what one hospital volunteer is hoping his “eggcellent” surprise will do for those on the frontlines.
It wasn’t the Easter Bunny.
It was Jack Sanders. The Candler Hospital volunteer spent his Good Friday “hopping” to spread some joy to every “bunny” he saw, dropping off eggs to our medical care workers on the front-lines.
Eggs he got after Calvary Baptist Church was forced to cancel their egg hunt.
“They did have 10,000 eggs that they didn’t know what to do with,” said Sanders.
But Sanders did.
“I’m like okay I volunteer at Candler so I put it together and asked could we do, just to go be a blessing to the employees here.”
A blessing he was. Many of those eggs filled with something even sweeter than candy, $50 bills
Bringing a little bit of joy back to those who deserve it most.
“You know some people are hurting tremendously. So, those folks that got some of these eggs I pray that it’s a blessing to them,” said Sanders
Of course plenty of egg hunts had to cancel this year due to the coronavirus which has left some kids disappointed but it’s fair to say these eggs went to a great cause and certainly hit a sweet spot for our medical care workers in our area.
