Kids Cafe giving meals at community centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah and Second Harvest food bank are teaming up to feed kids in programs at their community centers.
The Kids Cafe is offering Grab-and-Go supper for pick up from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
The meals are available at seven community centers around Savannah.
- Carver Village Community Center, 905 Collat Street
- Crusader Community Center, 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Drive
- John S. Delaware Community Center, 1815 Lincoln Street
- Moses Jackson Community Center, 1410 Richards Street
- Tatemville Community Center, 333 Coleman Street
- Woodville Community Center, 127 Darling Street
- W.W. Law Regional Center, 900 E. Bolton Street
The activity coordinator at the Carver Community center says the program fills a gap in the community.
“I just think it’s a great program for kids. They can come and get a hot meal after school because, like I say, a lot of kids, their parents are working so they might not have anything to eat at home," said Lee Miller.
Kids Café has been serving Savannah’s kids for 31 years.
