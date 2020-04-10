Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

UNIVERSITY SYSTEM-TUITION
University System of Georgia: No tuition hikes next year
ATLANTA (AP) — Students attending schools in the University System of Georgia will see no tuition increases next school year if the board approves the recommendation. Students would pay the same rates at all 26 institutions as they do now for the current 2019-20 academic year, under the proposal announced Thursday. The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet Tuesday to sign off on no tuition changes for the 2020-21 academic year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia sees unemployment claims triple in virus lockdown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Unemployment continues to surge in Georgia during the coronavirus pandemic, with state officials saying they processed more unemployment claims in the latest full week than they saw during all of 2019. The Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday that it processed more than 390,000 claims from jobless workers during the week-long period that ended Saturday. That's almost triple the record-breaking 133,800 claims seen a week earlier. State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says his agency paid out more than $41 million in unemployment benefits to Georgia residents last week. Most of the latest claims were from workers who lost jobs in the food service and travel lodging sectors.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GEORGIA-ELECTION
Georgia postpones primaries again because of coronavirus
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has pushed back primary elections for the second time this year because of the coronavirus. The decision to postpone primaries until June 9 was announced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday. It comes after Wisconsin went ahead with elections on Tuesday, forcing thousands of voters to stand in hourslong lines amid the pandemic. Raffensperger had already moved the state’s presidential primaries from March 24 to May 19. Primaries were already scheduled for that day for a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House members and members of the state House and Senate.
BC-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EASTER-SERVICES
Some churches confront virus restrictions on Easter services
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — At the holiest time of year for Christians, churches are wrestling with how to hold services amid the coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, that has set up showdowns between pastors and local officials over restrictions that forbid large gatherings. Many churches are offering parishioners livestreaming options to observe Good Friday and Easter services on TVs, phones and computers. Others are sending worshippers to drive-in movie theaters for services. Governors in several states have deemed church an “essential service,” allowing Easter worship to proceed even as public health officials warn that large gatherings could be a major setback amid a pandemic that has killed more than 14,000 people in the U.S.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-MCCONNELL-POLIO
For McConnell, virus carries echo of his boyhood polio
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flashes back to an earlier crisis that gripped the nation, and his own life, when he was a boy. He was stricken with polio. His earliest memory is of leaving the polio treatment facility at Warm Springs, Ga., as his mother is told he will be able to walk without a leg brace. “I was lucky,” he said. The two crises now bookend McConnell’s years, making the Kentucky Republican an unexpected voice of personal reflection. “Why does this current pandemic remind me of that? I think No. 1 is the fear,” he told The Associated Press. The echoes are familiar, but he says, so too is the solution of an eventual vaccine. “We're going to get that relief,” he said.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA ELECTIONS
Lawsuit: Georgia mail-in ballot postage is unconstitutional
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit says that by requiring Georgia voters to provide their own stamps for mail-in ballots, the state is effectively imposing a poll tax. The lawsuit filed Wednesday says that's an unconstitutional barrier to the right to vote. It was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and its Georgia chapter on behalf of an organization that seeks to empower communities of color and an individual voter. The secretary of state's office did not immediately have a comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Kemp extends Georgia stay-at-home order as cases pass 10,000
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is extending his order that Georgia residents shelter at home through the end of April as coronavirus infections passed 10,000 in the state. Kemp told a news conference Wednesday he's also prohibiting short-term vacation rentals to ease fears among some local officials that tourists trying to flee states with some of the worst infection rates will flock to Georgia. Kemp said he's also ordering new requirements for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities after 81 deaths in those facilities. Confirmed deaths statewide rose to 370.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-VP SEARCH
Biden's next big decision: Choosing a running mate
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expects to name a vice presidential vetting committee next week. That's according to three Democrats with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans. He has already committed to picking a woman as his running mate. Biden told donors during a virtual fundraiser that his team has discussed naming his choice well ahead of the Democratic convention in mid-August. Biden must consider the demands of a diverse party. And he's stated his desire for a governing partner who is “simpatico” with his approach and “ready to be president on a moment’s notice.”