Over 11,480 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ga.; Chatham Co. death toll rises to 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 11,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 12 p.m. Friday (4/10) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 416. A total of 2,351 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Five deaths have been reported in Chatham County, two in Bryan County, one in Effingham County, and one in Toombs County.
Over 46,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide with over 11,400 positive results.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
- Appling County: 7
- Bacon County: 14
- Bryan County: 29
- Bulloch County: 16
- Camden County: 19
- Candler County: 4
- Chatham County: 136
- Effingham County: 19
- Glynn County: 32
- Jeff Davis: 1
- Liberty County: 14
- Long County: 1
- McIntosh County: 3
- Screven County: 5
- Toombs County: 11
- Tattnall County: 3
- Wayne County: 3
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
