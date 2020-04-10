Richmond Hill couple lending RV to doctor to help protect his family

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WTOC) - During this pandemic, we’ve seen the community come together to help families, friends and even strangers. A Richmond Hill couple drove their RV down to Blackshear on Friday to help someone serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight.
It was an early Friday morning for Jeff and Kelly VanScooter. Driving their 38-foot camper almost 80 miles to Blackshear.
“Water maker, pantry, fireplace, little office. Everything you could...everything that you’d have at home, you’ve got right here,” VanScooter said.
What was once used 3-4 times a year will now become a temporary home for a man the couple had never even met until Friday afternoon.
“I think I could probably cry just right now,” Dr. Victor Urbieta said.
Dr. Urbieta works in a COVID-19 unit at a Waycross hospital.
“You have to assume everybody is COVID-19 positive so that way you’re not only protecting yourself but you’re protecting everybody else,” Dr. Urbieta said.
Dr. Urbieta has spent almost two weeks self-isolating from his family, sleeping in a separate room and taking extra precautions while in common areas.
“It’s a terrifying thing that something might happen to your family,” he said.
But now, a weight has been lifted off the doctor’s shoulders, knowing he has somewhere to stay where he won't infect his family.
“Potentially, they are saving my family’s life and that means everything to me,” Dr. Urbieta said.
And it means everything to the hundreds of healthcare heroes who are also staying in RV’s across the country.
The VanScooters are just one of several RV owners who have offered their camper, free of charge, on a Facebook page called “RVs 4 MDs To Fight The Corona Virus”, which is how they were matched with Dr. Urbieta.
A generous act protecting the family of someone who’s working to save our own.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.