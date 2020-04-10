Savannah church offers ‘thank you’ lunch to first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On this Good Friday, a gesture of goodwill and appreciation for those who are working to keep the community safe. A Savannah church gave its thanks to Savannah's finest with a “thank you” lunch.
"We love first responders, we think they're making a great sacrifice continuing to serve our community, even at a time like this,” Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Pastor Charles Roberson said.
Pastor Roberson not only leads at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, he's also a chaplain for Savannah Police. That gives him a unique perspective into the stress officers are already up against, even without a global pandemic affecting the community they serve.
"A lot of times, we forget the fact that they have families, they have a spouse, they have children. And their families are concerned about them because they don't get to shelter in place. They must make contact with the public and they've got to be out here. So when we think about what's going on with the pandemic we face, we thought our first responders would be the best thing we could do to serve our community,” Pastor Roberson said.
Starting at noon, patrol cars from a variety of departments filed in, getting a meal put together by the church members and Barnes Restaurant. This gesture of appreciation comes not long after Savannah Police announced a reserve officer is home after testing positive for COVID-19, and a handful of officers are self-quarantining and awaiting test results.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to this officer and to all of the officers who are quarantining at this time. We are hopeful that everyone can recover fully and can come back to service, and they can continue to serve this community with pride,” Savannah PD Public Information Officer Keturah Greene said.
