Savannah first responders continue to adapt service to avoid, limit coronavirus exposure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first responders continue to adjust and adapt their routines to continue serving the community with the additional coronavirus threat.
Savannah Fire Rescue answered a variety of calls last month, from fuel spills to house fires.
Fire Department leaders say operations haven’t changed that dramatically.
One thing they are doing more often is staging personnel in trucks instead of them walking up to the command post at an active scene. This limits firefighters exposure to the public and with other firefighters.
And while it’s sometimes difficult, firefighters are working to maintain proper social distance at active scenes with the public, so don’t take offense if they take a few extra steps back.
An assistant chief with the department shared his thoughts on the announcement on Thursday that Savannah will be authorizing hazard pay for front-line, essential employees like firefighters.
“It’s very humbling again…(we’re) very appreciative, and we certainly…normally we don’t want recognition. But we do enjoy it when it comes. And it’s certainly humbling. I can’t stress that enough. Very appreciative. And it does show the support that our city leaders do have with us and we’re greatly appreciative to it. Which it’s always been there, we’ve always had their support," said Asst. Chief William Handy with Savannah Fire Rescue
Handy said the department is doing OK with supplies, but they don’t have a large abundance. Handy added they’re constantly reaching out to suppliers to fill that need.
