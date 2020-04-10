Savannah Music Festival announces fall concert series featuring 2020’s rescheduled artists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five concerts that were originally scheduled for the 2020 Savannah Music Festival season have been rescheduled as part of a special new fall concert series.
Rescheduled Savannah Music Festival concerts include:
- St. Paul & the Broken Bones - Thursday, September 3, 2020 - 8:30 p.m., Lucas Theatre for the Arts
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Friday, September 11, 2020 - 8 p.m., Johnny Mercer Theatre
- Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers - Friday, October 9, 2020 - 8 p.m., Lucas Theatre for the Arts
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis - Saturday, October 17, 2020 - 8 p.m., Johnny Mercer Theatre
- Mandolin Orange - Wednesday, November 11, 2020 - 8 p.m., Lucas Theatre for the Arts
The Savannah Music Festival reopened ticket sales for each performance at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, April 10 at www.savannahmusicfestival.org.
SMF says tickets to the original performance dates during the 2020 festival season will be transferred to and honored for these new dates.
No other originally scheduled SMF 2020 concerts will be rescheduled.
From SMF:
SMF 2020 ticket refunds can be requested through May 15, 2020 by emailing tickets@savannahmusicfestival.org with purchaser name and order number (if available). If ticket holders wish to donate their unused SMF 2020 tickets in place of a refund, they are invited to join SMF In Unison.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.