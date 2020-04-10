Savannah Music Festival announces fall concert series featuring 2020’s rescheduled artists

Savannah Music Festival announces fall concert series featuring 2020’s rescheduled artists
A band plays at the Savannah Music Festival in 2019 (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | April 10, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:14 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five concerts that were originally scheduled for the 2020 Savannah Music Festival season have been rescheduled as part of a special new fall concert series.

Rescheduled Savannah Music Festival concerts include:

The Savannah Music Festival reopened ticket sales for each performance at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, April 10 at www.savannahmusicfestival.org.

SMF says tickets to the original performance dates during the 2020 festival season will be transferred to and honored for these new dates.

No other originally scheduled SMF 2020 concerts will be rescheduled.

From SMF:

SMF 2020 ticket refunds can be requested through May 15, 2020 by emailing tickets@savannahmusicfestival.org with purchaser name and order number (if available). If ticket holders wish to donate their unused SMF 2020 tickets in place of a refund, they are invited to join SMF In Unison.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.