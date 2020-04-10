Search for missing plane near Mt. Pleasant to resume at sunrise

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Search crews will continue the search for a small plane reported missing out of Mount Pleasant when the sun rises.
FAA air traffic controllers lost contact with a light sport aircraft as it was approaching Mount Pleasant Regional-Faison Field Airport at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen said.
Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, Mount Pleasant Police and Mount Pleasant Fire searched the area of the Wando River near the Toomer Creek entrance for more than three hours early Friday morning.
At approximately 4 a.m., crews temporarily called off the search until the sun comes up because the coast guard pilot reached the maximum number of hours he could fly.
Police say there are two people aboard the missing plane.
The FAA has not yet said where the flight originated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.