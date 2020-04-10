Wayne Co. organization helping owners feed their pets

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Pet owners know that buying pet food or supplies can add up, which is why the Animal Refuge Foundation of Wayne County is making it their mission that no pet goes hungry.
As some in the community worry about paying bills and other necessities, the Wayne County organization wants pet owners to know they can help feed their furry friends.
The refuge has had a food pantry for months now, but will expand it, knowing many pet owners might need help.
The pantry will be open every Saturday. The times vary, but will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page. It’s open to anyone, not just Wayne County residents. Pick-up is available or they can deliver.
The organization’s president said they ask you to be honest about your situation and need for the food; and if you can, bring an item to trade.
“You could bring some eggs. We need basic stuff too, like cleaning supplies,” said Jessica Jones. "You could trade with us, or anything you have that maybe we can give back to the community in other ways.
