Wedding bliss during times of social distancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - John and Amber Herndon will always have a unique wedding story.
“This was an interesting wedding."
John, Amber, and her daughter were all set on the wedding taking place on April 5, and they weren't going to let current circumstances ruin that.
"We're still happy about it, we had a few friends here but we were able to do the Facebook Live, a lot of our friends and family got to watch and comment on,” Herndon said.
"Everybody's focus was on the big picture, the good news is we knew God had put this together, and we knew this was going to be a service celebrating His work in their lives,” Rev. Joshua Parker, of Flemming Baptist Church, said.
Rev. Parker said it was divine intervention that they put this together, then the rain held off, and the gnats stayed away. And he's looking at the positives while also knowing he was missing something having to keep it under 10 people.
"As a shepherd that’s hurting, but they were able to do this. They stayed under the limit. We made sure we covered all of the rules, the six feet rules and all that kind of stuff. And to have 500 people to watch and to comment online on their wedding, that’s better than it would have been to start with,” Rev. Parker said.
April 5 was important to them because that’s the anniversary of when John proposed to Amber, after only dating for a month.
The two plan to hold a ceremony with friends and family when they are able to.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.